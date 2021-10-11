Brokerages Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Brokerages predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WASH shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of WASH traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

