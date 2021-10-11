Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT at $125.44

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.44.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

AKAM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.08. 784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,243. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.