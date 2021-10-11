Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Price Target at C$14.43

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.07.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CSFB upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.06. 8,180,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,346,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.55. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$14.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.69.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.