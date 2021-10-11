Brokerages Set Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) PT at $17.01

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.01.

CXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after buying an additional 181,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,220,000 after buying an additional 445,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,531,000 after buying an additional 60,322 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

