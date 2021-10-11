Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) PT at $24.00

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRETF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC started coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

DRETF remained flat at $$18.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $19.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.7803 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

