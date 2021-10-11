Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $18.33

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fluor by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 73,347 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fluor by 634.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 276,475 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. Fluor has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

