Brokerages Set Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Price Target at $16.80

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 38.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 175,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 72,228 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.
