Brokerages Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Target Price at $31.75

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several research analysts have commented on NOMD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,554,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after buying an additional 1,640,520 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after buying an additional 862,409 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.95. 278,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,332. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

