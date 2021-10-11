Brokerages Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) PT at $29.21

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

