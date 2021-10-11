Brokerages Set Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Price Target at €118.13

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €118.13 ($138.98).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of SY1 stock traded down €0.95 ($1.12) during trading on Friday, hitting €112.60 ($132.47). The company had a trading volume of 190,057 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €120.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €114.81. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

