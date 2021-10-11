Brokerages Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) PT at $129.33

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.12. 949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,020. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.