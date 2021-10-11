Brokerages Set Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Price Target at $41.71

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826 in the last 90 days. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Thryv by 447.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 73,545 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Thryv by 1,320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 189,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thryv stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. 4,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,593. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $929.59 million and a PE ratio of 5.44. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

