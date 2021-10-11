Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of BEP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.15. 1,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,434,000 after acquiring an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 752,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

