Bytecoin (BCN) Price Up 8% This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $62.83 million and approximately $34,362.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.57 or 0.00485760 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 148.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

