Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Cut to $2,000.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,176.86.

CABO stock opened at $1,784.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,967.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,875.42. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cable One will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $129,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth $63,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

