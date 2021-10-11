California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,495 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.77% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $402,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after purchasing an additional 240,660 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $179.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $280.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.58 and a 200 day moving average of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

