California Public Employees Retirement System Has $700.42 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,609,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.37% of Danaher worth $700,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $299.33 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.28. The company has a market capitalization of $213.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

