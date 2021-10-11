California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,537,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126,840 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $601,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 230,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,835,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 85.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,577,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,896 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,647,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,991,000 after buying an additional 139,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $264.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

