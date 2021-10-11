Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,674 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEWG opened at $31.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $33.73.

