Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the first quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 355.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 43.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORAN shares. lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Orange Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

