Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $233,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,598.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $109.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.75. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $64.86 and a 52-week high of $126.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

