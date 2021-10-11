Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $242,000 in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBIO opened at $37.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

In related news, Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,134,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,729,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,987,112. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

