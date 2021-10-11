Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,670 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361,759 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.28.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.