Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 17,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 536.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock worth $58,944,455. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

