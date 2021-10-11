Canaccord Genuity Raises Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Price Target to GBX 845

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 845 ($11.04) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 666 ($8.70) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £377.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 665.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 643.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Aptitude Software Group has a 1-year low of GBX 440 ($5.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 738 ($9.64).
Aptitude Software Group Company Profile
See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.