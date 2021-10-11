Canaccord Genuity Raises Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Price Target to GBX 845

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 845 ($11.04) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 666 ($8.70) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £377.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 665.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 643.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Aptitude Software Group has a 1-year low of GBX 440 ($5.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 738 ($9.64).

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

