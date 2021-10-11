Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

CP traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,203. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.11. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

