Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,519,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $394.51. 38,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,124. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.