Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,178,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $740,417,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 15.4% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 48,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $228.65. The stock had a trading volume of 92,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.72 and its 200-day moving average is $230.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

