Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,626 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,626 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.53. 212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,514. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $133.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.96 and a 200 day moving average of $130.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.