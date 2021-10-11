CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 2,446 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 549,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $131,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,426 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $226.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.82.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.30.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

