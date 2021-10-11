CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $418,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after purchasing an additional 855,801 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,562,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,332,000 after purchasing an additional 626,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

NYSE:LOW opened at $206.16 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

