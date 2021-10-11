CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after buying an additional 3,669,449 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 325.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,838 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,322,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $528,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $128,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,272 shares of company stock worth $3,086,892. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.