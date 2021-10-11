CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 582 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,760 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,584,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $138.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 113.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.01.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.