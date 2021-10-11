Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $70.77 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $70.77 billion and approximately $2.26 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00003911 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00101781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.71 or 0.00434888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013337 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025445 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00034346 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,025,787,327 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

