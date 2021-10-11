Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €21.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.33 ($21.56).

Shares of EPA CA opened at €16.03 ($18.86) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.22. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

