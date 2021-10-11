Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.19.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $228,420,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.