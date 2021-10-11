CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CASI stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

