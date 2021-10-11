Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.67.

CBOE stock opened at $126.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

