Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Financial Review

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Cellcom Israel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile $5.99 million 1.69 -$13.59 million N/A N/A Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.44 -$53.00 million N/A N/A

Siyata Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellcom Israel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Siyata Mobile and Cellcom Israel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Siyata Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 421.47%. Given Siyata Mobile’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Profitability

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32%

Summary

Siyata Mobile beats Cellcom Israel on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

