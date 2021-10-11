Celyad Oncology (CYAD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ: CYAD) in the last few weeks:

10/6/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/4/2021 – Celyad Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – Celyad Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/14/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/13/2021 – Celyad Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – Celyad Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/26/2021 – Celyad Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Celyad Oncology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading.

8/19/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2021 – Celyad Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. "

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.41. Celyad Oncology SA has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

