CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 241,385 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter worth $42,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 34.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.56. 155,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,957,755. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the subject of several research reports. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

