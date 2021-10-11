Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.44

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 1501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $505.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Central Puerto by 6,923.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

