Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $41.32. 1,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 114,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEU. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $586.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 2.70.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $445,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,031,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

