Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $14.35

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $14.94. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 8,220 shares.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.82.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
