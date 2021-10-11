Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $14.35

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $14.94. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 8,220 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.82.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

