Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.31.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $118.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -276.51 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,693 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

