ChainX (PCX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.49 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $4.27 or 0.00007437 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $47.97 million and $1.49 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00058541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00126166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00076546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,326.89 or 0.99894351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.29 or 0.06012264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

