Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.63. 1,120,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,823. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $104.53.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 81.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 29,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.