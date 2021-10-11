Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 556.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of Chesapeake Energy worth $23,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

CHK stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.