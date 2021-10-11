Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,591,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,755,857 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $480,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,336,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after acquiring an additional 658,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $108.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.