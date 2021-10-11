Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,368 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,000. Adobe makes up 2.1% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $580.36. 19,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,501. The company has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $631.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.76. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

